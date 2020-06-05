Temperatures will dip a bit for your Friday.
Plan on a high of 107 degrees in Phoenix with breezy conditions.
We have 20% chance to see some thunderstorms later on this evening.
The weekend looks great with highs falling to the mid 90's.
There is a slight chance for some rain early Saturday, but the afternoon looks dry.
Plan on a high temperature of around 95 on Saturday and 97 degrees on Sunday.
Next week we will hold onto the cool air for a bit, with highs hovering in the upper 90's for Monday and Tuesday.
The hot weather does return for the middle of the week.
By Thursday highs will climb to 108 degrees, which is four degrees above normal for this time of year.
Have a great day!