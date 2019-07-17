Temps will drop just a bit for your Wednesday after we hit 115 degrees on Tuesday.
Plan on an increase in humidity for today and for the rest of the week.
Highs will continue to drop just a hair for the end of the week, with high temps falling to 107 by Saturday.
We could see some blowing dust today, but we're keeping an eye on Sunday and next week.
Arizona will see a big surge of moisture moving into the state then and that will give more fuel for monsoon thunderstorms.
Stay tuned and stay cool!