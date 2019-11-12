Cooler weather is on the way for your Tuesday!
Temps will drop into the low 80s for today in Phoenix.
Plan on breezy conditions today with mostly sunny skies.
High pressure will start to build in from the west as we get into the middle and end of the week.
High temps in Phoenix will climb to the mid 80s for Thursday and into the weekend.
The rain story is rather dry for this week, so don't plan on any rain this week.
There is a chance a storm system could bring some rain late next week, so stay tuned.
Have a great day!