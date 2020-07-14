PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We started out the morning with a low of 90 degrees. That is seven straight days with lows in the 90s - which tied a record. The last time we had seven consecutive days with lows in the '90s was back in 2012.
The good news is we are starting to cool down a bit; highs will hold steady for the rest of the workweek, hovering right around 110.
By Thursday, we will see start to see some storms form south of us and bring a chance of storms around Southeastern Arizona. Some of the outflows of those storms could bring a slight chance for storms here in the Valley, starting on Friday.
The weekend also holds a storm chance. The best shot will be in the mountains, but we could see some development in Phoenix.
Next week temperatures look like they will start to cool down to our average high, which is around 107.
Have a great Tuesday.