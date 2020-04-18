A cooler day is ahead in Phoenix with high temps dropping to the low 80's today.
We will see breezy conditions, but plan on a dry and sunny day.
Temps will start to climb again as soon as Sunday though as high pressure starts to build into the region.
Highs on Sunday will rebound to the mid 80's. Next week we should see our first 90 degree reading of the year.
Wednesday is when we should get to the 90's, with a forecasted high of 93 degrees.
We don't stop there, the warm weather marches on for the end of next week with temps reaching 96 degrees by next Friday.
We should remain sunny and dry for all of next week.