Temps will fall a bit for your Monday in the Valley.
We will climb to around 104 this afternoon with breezy conditions.
This will be below normal for this time of year, when we usually see normal highs around 107 degrees.
Dry conditions will persist statewide for your Monday.
Looks like no rain for the valley for the next five days.
There are some hints that we could see some isolated storms in the Valley this weekend, but more time is needed to see if that will pan out.
Stay tuned and have a great day!