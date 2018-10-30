Get ready for a pretty nice Tuesday in the Valley and in the state.
Highs today in Phoenix will top out around 84 degrees later today.
We will see the wind pick up a bit today in the state, with gusts around 30 mph in the mountains and in western Arizona.
A trough moving through Nevada will bring limited rain to the northeastern quadrant of Arizona this afternoon and overnight.
We could also see some snow in the White Mountains overnight, with snow levels around 8000 feet.
By Wednesday we will be dry and the wind will relax just in time for Halloween.
Temps around trick-or-treating time will be in the mid 70's in the valley, so great weather for the kids!
Have a great day!
(1) comment
Still need to show air quality though..
