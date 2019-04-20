Slightly cooler temperatures are expected Saturday as a weak weather disturbances brushes through Arizona.
Expect partly sunny to mostly sunny skies statewide, with only isolated showers near the Utah border.
Winds coming from the southwest will kick up this afternoon, with Valley speeds at 10 to 20 mph and mountain speeds at 15 to 30 mph.
A low pressure system will then approach our state from the northwest. This will drop temperatures a few more degrees for Easter Sunday and into Monday.
While this system meanders north of Arizona, the high country will have a chance of isolated showers and storms early next week. The Valley will stay dry.
Temperatures heat up again starting Tuesday, with the Valley potentially reaching 100 by next Friday.
For Phoenix, look for partly to mostly sunny skies and breezy winds Saturday with a high of 93 and a low of 64. Easter Sunday will be sunny with a high of 87 and a low of 61. Sunshine returns for back to work Monday with a high of 86 and a low of 62. Highs near 90 return Tuesday.