Critical fire weather is in the forecast for Monday across Arizona as a storm tracking north of the state produces windy and dry conditions.
While this storm won't bring Arizona any rain, it will usher in some cooler air and drop our temperatures to well below normal levels for this time of the year.
Red Flag Warning is in effect Monday statewide.
A Wind Advisory is in effect Monday for all of northern Arizona.
Southwest wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph are possible in the Valley, and 45 to 55 mph gusts are possible in the mountains.
Blowing dust will be possible in susceptible open desert areas.
Relative humidity will drop below 15 percent, and with plenty of dry fuels in place, a small spark will have the potential to turn into an explosive wildfire.
After the trough of low pressure responsible for the wind and cooler temperatures moves off to the east, forecast models indicate high pressure will begin to situate itself between New Mexico and Texas.
This will open the door for Gulf moisture to start streaming into our state, and the beginnings of our monsoon may start to take shape as early as Thursday.
While chances are very slim, between 10 and 20 percent, we may see a stray shower or storm around the Valley Thursday through the holiday weekend.
We'll keep you updated in the coming days.