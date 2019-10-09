A storm system passing to the north of Arizona will bring us cooler temperatures and wind the next couple of days. In northern Arizona, a Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory has been issued for today. And it’s likely we’ll have wind alerts again on Thursday. With wind gusts approaching 50 mph, the fire danger will be high.
The storm is almost devoid of moisture for Arizona, but it will bring the coolest temperatures of the season to northern Arizona. By Friday morning, a Freeze Watch is in effect for north central Arizona.
In the Valley, we’ll start to see temps drop tomorrow. Thursday’s high will be in the upper 80s and it look s like we’ll stay in that range for Friday. The weekend will be a bit warmer with highs around 90.
No rain is in the long range, 14-day outlook.