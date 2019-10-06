High pressure continues to build over the regoin, leading to sunny, dry and warm weather for the Valley. Temperatures will come close to 100 for Monday and Tuesday.
In the high country, a back door cold front this evening, combined with a shortwave disturbance to the north on Monday, will help produce isolated showers across eastern Arizona Monday night through Tuesday.
By Thursday, a stronger weather system will drag a cold front through the state, dropping temperatures to cooler than normal levels through the remainder of the week. Winds will also likely kick up ahead of the cold passage.