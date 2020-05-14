Another mild day is on tap in Phoenix with temperatures below normal.
Plan on a high temperature of around 92 degrees with sunny skies in Phoenix.
High pressure will start to build into the region for the end of the week, signifying a warming trend for the weekend.
Highs will climb to around 99 degrees on Saturday and up to 101 degrees on Sunday.
The good news is the above-normal temperatures won't last too long.
Highs will fall for next week, quickly to the upper 90's by Tuesday and then to the upper 80's by Wednesday.