Look for a heat up for the end of the week, but don't worry, we'll drop the temps down by the middle of next week.

Another mild day is on tap in Phoenix with temperatures below normal.

Plan on a high temperature of around 92 degrees with sunny skies in Phoenix.

High pressure will start to build into the region for the end of the week, signifying a warming trend for the weekend.

Highs will climb to around 99 degrees on Saturday and up to 101 degrees on Sunday.

The good news is the above-normal temperatures won't last too long.

Highs will fall for next week, quickly to the upper 90's by Tuesday and then to the upper 80's by Wednesday.

 

