A nice morning is ahead with temps in the 70's in Phoenix.
Plan on a high of around 102 degrees later today with sunny conditions.
We will see the wind kick up for Tuesday as a weak cold front makes its way through the state.
Highs will fall a little to around 100 degrees in Phoenix.
High will rebound for the middle of the week, climbing to around 103 degrees by Thursday.
That is warm for this time of the year considering our normal high is 96 for the end of September.
We will stay dry for the next seven days.