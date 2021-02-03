Plan on a mild morning in Phoenix with a high of 79 later today.
We will see partly sunny skies for your Wednesday. We could see a few drops of rain this morning in Phoenix, but it won't amount to much.
Plan on spotty mountain showers later today, but no major snow or rain. It will be pretty breezy to windy up in the mountains for today.
Highs will dip a bit for the end of the week as weak system clips the state. The 70s return for Thursday and then the upper 60s by Friday.
The weekend looks great with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s.
Have a great day!