After a breezy start to our day, winds are starting to calm down this afternoon. A weak storm system ushered in a few high clouds and breezy conditions this morning. We even had a Wind Advisory for Maricopa, Pinal and Gila Counties that ended at noon today.
Throughout the afternoon expect to see a few high thin clouds pass thru the valley. The temperatures will be amazing with a high of 73 degrees, the average is 70 degrees.
Sunshine returns for the remainder of the week, with highs dropping just a couple of degrees each day.
Another weather system from the north will then again drag another relatively dry cold front through Arizona Thursday and then a cut off area of low pressure may develop for the end of the week. We will also see temperatures drop to the mid to upper 60's Thursday and Friday.