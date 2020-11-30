After a breezy start to our day, winds started to calm down this afternoon. A weak storm system ushered in a few high clouds and breezy conditions this morning. We even had a wind advisory for Maricopa, Pinal and Gila Counties, but that advisory ended at noon.
Throughout the afternoon, we saw a few high, thin clouds pass through the valley. The temperatures was around 73 degrees, which is above the average temp of 70 degrees.
Sunshine returns for the remainder of the week, with highs dropping just a couple of degrees each day.
Another weather system from the north will then again drag another relatively dry cold front through Arizona Thursday and then a cut off area of low pressure may develop for the end of the week. We will also see temperatures drop to the mid to upper 60s Thursday and Friday.