Plan on a warm and humid start to your Wednesday morning in the Valley of the Sun!
Temps later today will climb to around 105 degrees in Phoenix.
We will see some clouds but also sunshine today.
The best chance for storms will be in the mountains and to the west and southwest of Phoenix.
We don't have a great setup for Phoenix storms, but we aren't ruling out one creeping into metro Phoenix later today.
We could see some rain heading into Phoenix Thursday evening and Friday morning.
Temps will hover around around 105 as we wind down the workweek!
Have a great day!