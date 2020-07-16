Another toasty day is on tap in Phoenix.
Temps will start out in the upper 80s and climb to around 110 later on today. Plan on a sunny day with a slight chance for some blowing dust later.
We should remain hot and dry heading into the weekend. Temps will hover in the 108-110 range as we step into Saturday and Sunday.
The best chance for storms will be outside of Phoenix in the mountains.
Next week looks like a better setup to see storms in the Valley.
This would be our first real crack at some Monsoon action this season.
Storm chances increase for Tuesday and Wednesday.