FORECAST: We could see some rain and below-average temps.

Another toasty day is on tap in Phoenix.

Temps will start out in the upper 80s and climb to around 110 later on today. Plan on a sunny day with a slight chance for some blowing dust later.

We should remain hot and dry heading into the weekend. Temps will hover in the 108-110 range as we step into Saturday and Sunday.

The best chance for storms will be outside of Phoenix in the mountains.

Next week looks like a better setup to see storms in the Valley.

This would be our first real crack at some Monsoon action this season.

Storm chances increase for Tuesday and Wednesday.

 

