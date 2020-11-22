It was another warm day here in the Valley, with a high around 82 degrees. High pressure allowed afternoon highs across the state to rise 10 to 15 degrees above normal.
We will still see a few high clouds will continue to stream into the state from the southwest through Monday morning, but no rain is expected from those clouds.
Winds will kick up, especially across the high country Monday, as a shortwave trough digs southward into northern Arizona Monday night and Tuesday.
This system will cool things down to the mid-70s Tuesday through Thursday, with the 50s and 60s for the mountains.
Thanksgiving into Friday, another shortwave will track into the state from the Pacific Northwest. This would be another relatively dry system. And if it shifts farther south and west, we could see a chance for rain and snow in Arizona.
We'll keep you posted in the coming days if that changes and impacts your holiday travel.