High pressure builds over the desert southwest for the start of the week.
This will lead to clear skies Monday with light winds and temperatures near 80 degrees.
The warm up will continue into Tuesday but we'll see clouds rolling in by mid-morning. Tuesday will be the first day of many with afternoon temperatures in the 80s for the Valley and 60s in the high country.
By midweek partly cloudy skies remain and winds will kick up once again. Gust will range between 25-35 mph.
A weakening in the ridge of high pressure will lead to a slight dip in temperatures for the end of the week.
No rain in the 7-day forecast.