After a cloudy Thursday, sunshine will return for Friday with even warmer temperatures. A ridge of high pressure builds into the Southwest, which will bring a warming trend into the weekend.
Highs climb to the mid- to upper 90s for Saturday and Sunday with abundant sunshine in the Valley.
Low pressure moves into the area next week, and that will help to moderate our temperatures, bringing highs to the 80s in Phoenix.
For tonight expect a low of 65 with cloudy skies in Phoenix.
Friday will be warm and sunny with a high of 94 degrees, and even warmer temperatures expected for Saturday.