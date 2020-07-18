PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The heat returns for the weekend, high pressure to the southeast of Arizona will migrate over the state Sunday.
Models Saturday afternoon are showing early Sunday morning a stray showers just clipping the west Valley around 5 a.m. otherwise, we'll be sunny and dry.
This will allow highs to top out between 110 and 115 across the southern deserts.
Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued for Metro Phoenix, the Grand Canyon below 4,500 feet, and the Yuma area for Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Monsoon moisture and daytime heating will spawn storms across the Mogollon Rim and Eastern Arizona each afternoon and evening through early next week.
The main threats with those storms will be cloud to ground lightning, erratic winds, and brief downpours.
Next week, temperatures will gradually drop a few degrees each afternoon as high pressure retreats towards the Southern Plains, and Gulf moisture deepens across Arizona.
This set up will also bring our best chances for storms in the Valley so far this season by Thursday and Friday at 20 percent.