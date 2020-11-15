Get ready for some warmer temperatures here in the valley, today's high temp is about 6 degrees above our average. Even warmer temperatures are ahead later this week as a strong ridge of high pressure parks over the top of us this week. Afternoon highs will range from roughly 10 to 15 degrees above normal statewide.
In the Valley, we'll top out at around 81 today, 88 Monday and 89 Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, if we do by some chance make it to 90 degrees, this would set a record for the latest 90-degree day ever recorded in Phoenix. The current record sits at November 15, 1999.
Valley highs will remain in the upper 80s through Wednesday, before a disturbance to the north increases clouds, kicks up winds and brings a slight cooling Friday and Saturday.
Highs in the Valley will drop to the low 80s by Saturday. Morning lows will stay relatively cool, dipping to the 40s and 50s around Metro Phoenix. Expect plenty of sunshine and no chance of rain this week as well.