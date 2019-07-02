A southwestern wind in the upper atmosphere continues to bring us rather seasonal temperatures, rather unseasonal dryness and afternoon and evening breezes. That pattern should hold for at least another day.
As we approach July 4th, we’re expected temperatures to continue to moderate so that we’ll see highs in the 104-107 degree range, which is pretty average for now. We will get a couple of degrees warmer for the rest of the holiday weekend, but no records. And no rain. Or dust.
Right now, we have no obvious signs of the monsoon moisture making a move into Arizona until the middle of the month. That being said, the monsoon does surprise us time after time so we could get a burst earlier. However, in the meantime, just expect some isolated rain in the mountains of Arizona and the southeast corner of the state.
If this keeps up, someone is going to write a song, “Oh where, oh where has the monsoon gone.”