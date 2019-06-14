Our Excessive Heat Warning is finally over and temperatures come back to normal for the Valley of the Sun starting today. Look for sunshine, breezy conditions and a high of 105 degrees.
As a series of storms pass to the north of Arizona, we'll continue to see slightly cooler air through the weekend and into next week. That means high temperatures near 104-105 for the next 7 days.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of Southeastern Arizona, including Tucson and Safford today from 11 A.M. to 8 P.M. for dry and windy conditions.
Dry weather is expected across most of Arizona this weekend, although there's a slight chance of high country thunderstorms both Saturday and a Sunday.
A series of storm systems passing mainly to the north of Arizona will bring us some slightly cooler air as we head toward the weekend. Temperatures will still be running at or above average, but we won’t be setting any records for the next week.
Friday look for a high around 104 with 103 in the forecast for Saturday. Sunday, we may pop up to 105 degrees. However, we’re going to stay in that range of high temps through next week as the weather pattern is very quiet and stable.
No rain is in the forecast for the Valley. And there are no strong signs the monsoon is taking shape for 2019.