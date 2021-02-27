The Valley saw temps in the low 70s on Saturday, a fairly mild day before the temperatures take a dive as wind gusts move through on Sunday. A cold front will move through Saturday evening into Sunday morning that will cool things off and bring a slight chance of rain to northeastern Arizona, but the Valley will stay dry.
There is a wind advisory for southwestern Arizona in effect from midnight until 3 p.m. Sunday. Winds will reach 20-30 mph, with gusts of 50 mph expected. These wind speeds in the open desert along Interstate 10 could create low visibility with blowing dust.
A red flag warning is in effect Sunday morning into the evening. There will be low humidity with high wind gusts, creating a possibility for a wildfire to spread quickly in the dry vegetation.
Sunday will be the coolest day in the Valley this week with an expected high of 65 degrees and a morning low of 44. The Valley will also see windy conditions at times, with gusts up to 15-25mph possible.
There is a slight chance of rain for the Valley between Wednesday and Thursday before temperatures jump up 10 degrees and reach the mid-80s by Friday.