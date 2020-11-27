It was a chilly start to our day with lows in the 40's across the valley, it will be a cool afternoon with a high of just 66 degrees. Our average high this time of year is 70 degrees.
A weak storm is moving thru our state today and that is what cooled things down. It also produces some light snow in the high country. This storm will move east this afternoon and pick up the winds quite a bit.
We will continue to see clear skies tonight and some very chilly temps tomorrow morning. Lows in the Valley will drop to the upper 30s to mid 40s Saturday morning. Highs this weekend rebound to the mid 70s with more sunshine and dry weather expected.
Today marks 99 days without any rainfall, we will continue that streak this week unfortunately.