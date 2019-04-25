A sunny and hot day is expected Thursday as high pressure continues to build over Arizona.
Afternoon highs statewide will be about ten degrees warmer than normal.
Some low and mid level moisture sneaking through the ridge may produce a few isolated thunderstorms along the highest elevations this afternoon.
Temperatures warm a few more degrees Friday, with the Valley expected to hit triple-digit territory.
A gradual drop in temperatures begins this weekend as the ridge of high pressure flattens out.
A Pacific low pressure system next week will bring even more cooling, with afternoon highs in the Valley dipping to the 80s by Tuesday.
Winds will kick up in the high country this weekend, with breezy conditions in the Valley next Monday.
For Phoenix, look for sunny skies and a high of 99 with a low of 71 today. A High Pollution Advisory for Ozone is in effect as well. For Friday, triple-digit heat with sunshine, a high of 100 and a low of 70. Sunshine returns this weekend with highs in the upper to mid 90s.