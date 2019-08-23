Our temperature tumble continues today as humidity increases.
Valley highs will be around 105 or cooler through this weekend. Winds will also be breezy at times.
As for storms, we'll see some action along the eastern Mogollon Rim, the White Mountains, Northern Gila County and southeast of the Valley through Saturday. There's enough moisture in place across Metro Phoenix that an outflow could spawn blowing dust or isolated storms here. Timing on that would be Friday during the early evening hours through Saturday.
So far, this is the driest monsoon on record for Flagstaff, and one of the top 10 driest for Phoenix.
For Sunday, dry air moves in again. This will suppress most thunderstorm activity through the first half of next week. Afternoon temperatures will also climb. Excessive Heat Watches will likely be issued for next week for the Valley, with highs expected around 110 Tuesday and Wednesday.
An Ozone Health Watch is in effect today for Maricopa County. It will likely be extended through the weekend.
For Phoenix today, sunny with a high of 105, a low of 84 and a 20 percent chance of PM storms. Saturday will be sunny with a high of 103 and a 10 percent chance of storms. Sunshine returns Sunday with a high of 104.