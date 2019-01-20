We go from a weekend of temperatures being 5-10 above normal to now temperatures dropping 5-10 degrees for the start of the week.
On Monday, a dry but strong cold front sweeps across the state.
Winds will kick up along northern and eastern Arizona, with west-southwest gusts up to 65 mph. A high wind warning and wind advisory are in place all day Monday for Coconino, Apache and Navajo counties.
Behind the front, a reinforcing shot of chill air will continue to drop temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday.
Crisp mornings for the Valley Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures overnight drop into the 30s.
By the end of the week, high pressure builds into the area again, allowing temperatures to warm to above normal levels once more.