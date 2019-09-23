PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A couple of boys who were playing on their bicycles ended up getting trapped because of floodwaters in far north Phoenix on Monday.
[WATCH: Dad describes call he got from son who was stranded with friend in far north Phoenix]
The pair was having fun in the desert when they got surrounded by water in the area of Interstate 17 and Jomax Road.
[WATCH: Boy rescued after being stuck due to flooding in far north Phoenix]
That's when one of the boys called his father and said, "Don't be mad but we're trapped," one of the parents told Arizona's Family.
Fire crews were called out and came up with a plan to get them to safety.
[WATCH: 2 teens surrounded by water in far north Phoenix]
They were originally going to fly a helicopter to rescue them, but with all the lightning and the strong winds, crews were unable to do so.
So they took the wait and see approach.
The rushing water didn't look too deep but firefighters said looks can be deceiving.
"It probably looks shallow on the top that you can see but what we can't see is if it's been eroded underneath, if there's anything to stand on or if it's just more water or more mud that could get our rescuers and our potential patients stuck," said Capt. Kenny Overton with the Phoenix Fire Department.
Fire crews said they decided to do a shallow water rescue, where they walked through the floodwaters in a V formation and made it to the teens. They then walked the teens back across the water to safety.
No one was hurt.
The boys then went home to their parents.