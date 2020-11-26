What a glorious weather day to give thanks across our beautiful state! Sunny skies with highs in the 70’s across much of south central Arizona. Breezes have been light to moderate in most locations. However, wind has become an issue in the lower Colorado River Valley. Gusts up to 40 mph have a fire weather warning in place through Friday. In case you missed it, the warmest Thanksgiving here in Phoenix actually is seen in the record books three times! We hit 87 degrees in 2017, 2014 and all the way back in 1950. The coldest turkey day was all the way back in 1918 when it only got up to 54 degrees! The wettest Thanksgiving was just a year later in 1919 where 1.29” of rain fell across the Valley.
Grab an extra blanket, because it will be a chilly start to your Black Friday shopping adventures! Lows dropping to the low 40’s in the urban center, with 30’s common in the outlying Valley communities. Friday will be sunny and cooler, with highs struggling to reach the mid 60’s in the wake of that system passing to the north.
Saturday and Sunday looks to be sunny with a slight warming trend. Highs should be hitting the mid 70’s by Sunday with overnight lows in the 40’s. Winds will be light from 5-10mph generally from the north. The work week ahead looks sunny and somewhat cooler, with highs in the 60’s. Enjoy your weekend!