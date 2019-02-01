A series of systems moving through this weekend will bring cooler weather to Arizona.
For Saturday, the cold front drops through our state. First bringing cloudy skies and strong winds, especially for Northern Arizona where winds will gust up to 55 mph. Showers will begin for Northern Arizona early afternoon. For the Valley showers don't move in until late evening.
Snow levels will drop to 8000 feet Saturday with just a few inches expected. Heading into Sunday snow levels will drop to 5500 feet with 1-4" expected and 4-12" expected above 8000 feet.
Rainfall for the Valley becomes more widespread and Sunday morning into early afternoon. Right now forecast is calling for anywhere from .25" to .75" of rain.
The unsteady weather pattern lingers into the start of next week, with a few more disturbances moving through the area Monday-Wednesday. Chance for light showers and mountain shower with these as well.
As Far as temperatures the Valley will be in the 70s for Saturday then cooling into the 60s for the rest of the week.