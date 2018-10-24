After an evening of severe storms stretching from the high country to the Valley, much quieter weather is on tap beginning today through at least the weekend.
Monday evening, Phoenix Sky Harbor picked up .03" of rain. This brings the monthly total up to 5.35" and is now the third wettest month on record, according to the National Weather Service.
Some rain gauges in the west Valley recorded nearly two inches of rainfall yesterday. There were also reports of quarter sized to half dollar sized hail from Glendale to North Scottsdale, water rescues, and a funnel cloud spotted near Parks in Coconino County just after 1 p.m.
The trough of low pressure that was responsible for several days of storms is slowly moving east away from Arizona. As it does, high pressure is building in behind it. This will allow conditions to dry out and temperatures to warm up.
In Phoenix, look for mostly sunny skies, light winds and a high of 86 Wednesday with a low of 64 Wednesday night. For Thursday, sunshine returns with a high of 87. Clear skies will wrap up the work week and remain through the weekend. By Sunday, look for a high of 91.
Still need to show air quality though..
