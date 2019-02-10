Sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures return Sunday before another cold front brings snow showers to the high country and cooler weather Sunday evening through Monday.
This cold front will drop snow levels down to about 4000 feet. One to two inches of snow is possible in Flagstaff by Monday morning. Breezes will also kick up again in the high country Sunday afternoon ahead of the front. The Valley should stay generally dry, although a sprinkle is possible Monday morning.
Behind the front, afternoon highs will take a tumble Monday, with many locations around Arizona about 10 degrees cooler than normal.
Another stronger and wetter system will sweep across Arizona Wednesday evening through Thursday. This is expected to bring widespread rain and snow. The Valley may pick up about a half inch of rain during this time.
Rain chances remain in the forecast Friday and into early next weekend.
For Phoenix, look for sunny skies and a high of 65 Sunday with a low of 41. Mostly sunny skies Monday with a high of 60 and a low of 38. Highs remain in the 60s next week with lows in the 40s to 50s. Rain chances enter the forecast Wednesday day at 20 percent, Wednesday evening at 60 percent and Thursday at 60 to 70 percent. Rain chances drop to about 20 percent Friday and Saturday.