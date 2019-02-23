Sunshine returns Saturday in the wake of a massive winter storm that brought record snowfall to the high country and a soaking rain to the Valley.
A cold air mass is settling in behind the storm. With all the moisture in place, areas of frost will develop Saturday morning around the Valley. Any fog should be limited.
In the high country, snow on the ground will force morning temperatures to hover into single digit and sub-zero territory Saturday morning. Roads will still be slick and icy, so use caution when driving in the mountains. Roads should improve Sunday.
By the afternoon hours, high country temperatures should only rise to at freezing or slightly above freezing levels. In the Valley, highs will be close to 20 degrees colder than normal. Winds should be light.
High pressure begins to build into the region on Sunday, and a warm-up will begin.
Next week looks to be dry, and temperatures should be back to seasonal levels by Tuesday.
In Phoenix, look for Saturday morning lows in the 30s with an afternoon high of 56 under sunny skies. Sunday starts off in the 30s again with a high of 63 and partly sunny skies. Monday will be partly sunny again with a high of 68. By Tuesday, highs will be in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. A mostly cloudy day for Wednesday with a high of 74. Periods of clouds and sunshine wrap up the work week with highs in the mid to upper 70s.