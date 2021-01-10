It's going to be another sunny and cool day in Arizona as a storm system tracks to the southeast of our state.
Highs across the Valley will be near average, with highs in the mountains slightly below average.
Winds in the high country will remain on the breezy side today, but not as strong as yesterday. Northeast gusts of up to 20 mph will produce some uncomfortable wind chills along the Mogollon Rim and to the south.
In Phoenix today, look for a high of 66 with occasional breezes. This will be the coolest afternoon of the next seven days, but afternoon temps will remain in the mid to upper 60s through Wednesday.
Mornings will bottom out in the 30s to low 40s, with the coldest temps expected Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Some outlying Valley communities will likely hit freezing territory.
Heading into Thursday, high pressure strengthens from the Pacific. This will produce a big warm-up.
In fact, afternoon highs will run about 10 to 15 degrees above normal statewide by Friday.
The Valley will enjoy afternoons in the mid to upper 70s Thursday through Saturday.
Unfortunately, the dry spell continues all this week, as no rain or snow is expected in the state.
Despite hazy skies in Maricopa County, especially during the morning and evening hours, air quality overall is in the moderate category for fine and coarse particles. According to ADEQ, there is no burn ban in place at this time.