A zonal flow aloft has set us up for a rather quiet weather pattern the rest of this week. Even though the jet stream has stayed “hooked” up to Arizona, it’s not driving any storms our way. Everything is weakening as it comes on short in California and by the time they get here, nothing but wisps of clouds and some breezes. That pattern should hold into the weekend and then early next week, a storm will become forming for Arizona. That storm doesn’t look like much, but does bear watching as it could bring a few showers to the state late Wednesday and next Thursday.
In the meantime, look for lots of sunshine Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid-80s. We’ll also see some breeziness over the next couple of days. Then for the weekend, we’ll lose the wind but still see highs in the mid-80s.
Early next week when the weather pattern changes, highs Monday and Tuesday will drop into the 70s. And also, at this point, we have a 20 percent chance for showers Wednesday and a 40% chance on Thursday. But we won’t be surprised if that chance for rain fades a bit as the forecast comes into specific relief.
The 30-day outlook for April is calling for average temperatures and average precipitation.