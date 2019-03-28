After a cloudy day yesterday, the sun has returned and so has the warmer temperatures.
A weak cold front will move through northern Arizona Friday. This will kick up winds today and tomorrow in the high country, then drop temperatures a couple of degrees for Friday.
This weekend looks nice in the Valley, with highs topping out in the mid 80s and only a few high clouds from time to time.
Next week, afternoon highs around the Valley will make another run at 90 degrees, that could happen either Monday or Tuesday.
Have a great day!