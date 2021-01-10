We had a chilly start to the morning with a low of 40 degrees recorded at Sky Harbor at 7:55 a.m.
The afternoon high is hanging around the mid-60s, but this will be the coolest day for the next 7 days as a high pressure system moves in from the Pacific, bringing temperatures later in the week to 10-15 degrees above normal statewide by Friday.
The beginning of the week will be around average with temperatures in the upper 60s. Winds will stick around in the high country, but not as strong as yesterday.
Morning lows will stick around upper 30s and low 40s with the coldest temps on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.
The afternoon temps is expected to be in the upper 70s Thursday through Saturday.
The system moving through is dry, so no rain is expected across the state for the next week.