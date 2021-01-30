Today's temperatures topped out at 62 in the afternoon, a few degrees below average for this time of year. However, on Sunday, the expected high will be 10 degrees warmer than Saturday, with mostly clear skies in the early part of the day, but clouds will move in in the evening and stick around through Tuesday.
A ridge of high pressure will keep things warm through Tuesday, and then another storm system will make its way in, bringing rain chances to the Valley once again.
For the valley, expect temperatures in the mid to low the 70s early in the week. On Wednesday, there is a 30% chance of rain and a 20% chance of rain, or Thursday and Friday with temperatures dropping back in the mid-60s.
Parts of the high country will likely see more snowfall Wednesday-Friday as the low-pressure system moves its way across the state.