Sunny skies and warm temperatures will be the weather story this weekend as high pressure builds into the region from the west.
Afternoon highs across the state will be about five to ten degrees warmer than normal.
Some high clouds will stream in across the Valley, but this likely wont prevent temperatures from topping out at around 90 degrees.
Starting Monday, the ridge of high pressure begins to flatten out and shift east as a trough of low pressure tracks towards the Four Corners region from the northwest and drags a pretty dry cold front through Arizona. This will kick up southwesterly breezes, drop temperatures, increase clouds and possibly bring a few showers to the high country Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. The Valley will stay dry.
In Phoenix look for sunny skies, light winds and a high of 90 Saturday with an overnight low of 62. For Sunday, look for mostly sunny skies with a high of 92. By Monday, clouds increase and temperatures drop to the upper 90s. The cool down continues for the remainder of the week, with highs in the mid 80s Tuesday, and the low 80s Wednesday through Friday.
(1) comment
Still need to show air quality though..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.