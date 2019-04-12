A storm system moving through Arizona on Friday is producing scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in northern and eastern portions of the state. There’s another batch of showers in southeast AZ as well. The Valley, for the most part, has just seen clouds and cool temperatures. A trend that will be broken this weekend.
As the storm moves off, look for sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday we should see a high in the low-80s while on Sunday afternoon, we should make it into the upper-80s. And next week, there will probably be a couple of days when we see 90 again, though nothing like the 97 from last week.
No rain is in the forecast for metro Phoenix into next week.