A weak disturbance tracking through Arizona today and tomorrow will drop afternoon highs a few degrees and produce some isolated to scattered storms.
Those storms will be mainly focused across northern and southwestern Arizona, but the Valley may see a few sprinkles or virga during this period.
Measurable rain will be hard to come by across most of Arizona as this trough, located near southwestern Arizona this morning, heads northeast through Tuesday.
The best timing to see the most activity in the mountains will be during the afternoon hours, as daytime heating ensues.
By Wednesday and into Thursday, high pressure builds back into the region. This will force temperatures to rise a few degrees once again.
On Friday and into Saturday, a storm to the north of Arizona will help drop temperatures again.
Despite the roller-coaster ride of temperatures, the Valley will remain in triple-digit territory all week, with the coolest day expected on Saturday.
For today in Phoenix, look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 104 with a low of 79.
On the first day of fall Tuesday, we'll hit a high of 103 and a low of 78.
The hottest day of the week will be Thursday with a high of 105.
The normal, or average high for this time of the year in Phoenix is 98.