Enjoy this weekend's highs in the mid 90s. A big heat wave is headed for the Valley next week.
Right now, a trough is tracking to the Great Basin. This is opening the door for below or near normal highs today and tomorrow.
Winds will be breezy at times during the afternoon and evening hours, especially across eastern Arizona today, increasing fire danger.
In Phoenix, look for sunny skies, afternoon breezes and a high of 93 today. The average high is 97.
By Sunday, we'll warm to 95 for a high, with 98 for Memorial Day Monday. Morning lows will be in the 60s.
In the high country, afternoon highs will range from the upper 60s to the low 80s during this period.
Next week, high pressure will strengthen across the Desert Southwest. This will send afternoon highs 10 to 15 degrees hotter than normal from Wednesday through Friday.
Excessive Heat Watches are in effect during this period for the deserts of Arizona, including Metro Phoenix.
Highs at 110 or greater will hit record territory. These temperatures will be the hottest of the year so far.
No rain is expected over the next seven days.