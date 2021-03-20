A series of disturbances will create gusty winds statewide over the next several days, followed by a cooling trend.
A trough moving in from the northwest will push waves of moisture into Arizona Sunday afternoon through Monday, Tuesday through Wednesday and again next Friday through Saturday.
As of this update, none of the moisture seems to be too significant, and the best chances to see showers will be in the mountains of northern and eastern Arizona.
Temperatures today will remain about five to 10 degrees warmer than normal as high pressure remains to the east of our state.
After today, we'll see temperatures back to near or just below normal levels.
In Phoenix today, look for sunny skies and breezy west-southwest winds this afternoon gusting between 20 and 25 mph.
Highs around the Valley will top out around 85 degrees with lows in the 50s. The average high for this time of the year in Phoenix is 78.
In the mountains, winds will gust at 30 to 50 mph today, creating a high fire danger. High temperatures in the high country will range from the 50s to the 70s with mostly sunny skies.
Heading into Sunday, there's a chance of snow showers between 6000 and 7000 feet, otherwise look for continued breezy winds and a temperature tumble of about five to ten degrees.
In the Valley, expect another sunny and breezy day Sunday with a high of 77.
Valley highs will remain in the mid to upper 70s for Metro Phoenix all next week with lows in the 50s.
Rain chances in the Valley are at 20 percent Tuesday and Wednesday, otherwise, expected continued gusty winds at times each day through the week.
There's also a chance for snow Tuesday and Wednesday in the mountains, but again, accumulations look to remain on the light side.