Sunny, warm and dry weather is in the forecast for the Valley this weekend as high pressure builds across the region.
Afternoon temperatures will be a few degrees above normal, in the mid to upper 90s, with Monday in Metro Phoenix coming close to 100.
A series of disturbances brushing to the north of Arizona will allow temps to gradually come down to the low 90s by next Thursday. Morning low temperatures will be in the 60s.
Meanwhile, a backdoor cold front may produce isolated showers in far eastern Arizona Sunday afternoon through Monday.
No rain is expected in the Valley over the next seven days.