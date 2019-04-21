Cooler temperatures and occasional breezy winds are expected across Arizona for Easter Sunday as a low pressure system impacts the area from the northwest.
Only a few showers are expected in Northern Arizona, otherwise look for mostly sunny skies.
This weather system will meander through the region until Wednesday. During this time, temperatures will remain seasonably warm.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms increase in coverage across the high country Monday and Tuesday before drying begins midweek as high pressures takes control once more. The Valley should not see any rain.
As high pressure builds, temperatures will climb. Phoenix may see 100 by next Friday.
For Phoenix Sunday look for sunny skies, a high of 87 and a low of 61. On Monday, sunshine returns with a high of 86 and a low of 64. One more day in the 80s on Tuesday with partly sunny skies.