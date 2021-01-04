A cool start to the morning in Phoenix with temps in the 40s.
Plan on a high of around 69 degrees with sunny skies later today.
We will see temps climb a bit into the 70s for the middle of the week with continued sunshine.
No rain this week in the Valley. High pressure will influence our weather most of the week, keeping the storm track far to the north.
We will see intermittent clouds sneak in underneath the ridge, hopefully bringing some color to our sunrises and sunsets.
We will see temps dip a bit for the end of the week with high temps returning to the 60s in the Phoenix Metro.