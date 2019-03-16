Feels like we found a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow with this gorgeous weekend forecast. The warming trend will continues for a few more days, keeping temperatures in the Valley in the 80's.
Skies should remain mostly clear with a light to breezy westerly wind into the mid part of the week. After that a few changes come our way.
A low pressure system may impact Arizona Wednesday evening through Thursday, bringing a bit of a cool down, with a chance of Valley showers and high elevation snow late Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon.